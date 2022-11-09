11th Circ. Backs Toss Of Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Suit

By Mike Curley (November 9, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit will not let a woman revive claims that pelvic mesh made by Coloplast Corp. caused painful side effects following her hysterectomy, finding the district court was right to throw out testimony from two of her experts....

