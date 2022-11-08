Conde Nast Sues Drake, 21 Savage Over Phony Vogue Cover

By Gina Kim (November 8, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- Conde Nast hit rappers Drake and 21 Savage with a copyright suit Monday in New York federal court, alleging they ran a deceptive campaign mooching off its reputation by creating fake Vogue magazines and covers to promote their newest album, going as far as thanking its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, for her "support."...

