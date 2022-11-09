Judge Dismisses Some Insurers From BP Spill Fraud Suit

By Josh Liberatore (November 9, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge trimmed the number of insurance companies that must remain in a lawsuit the state's residents brought against attorneys over missed relief money following the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, finding that claims were first made before some policy periods began....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS