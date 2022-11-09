Univ. Of Illinois Secretly Clinging To Mascot, Court Told

By Andrew Karpan (November 9, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- An online sports retailer says the University of Illinois is trying to have its "cake and eat it too" by publicly distancing the school from its former mascot, but is still semi-secretly maintaining a "small underground licensing program" to keep the school's control over the fictional Native American....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS