Panel Hints Judge Likely Can't Escape Bulk Of Ethics Charges

By Rosie Manins (November 9, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- A panel overseeing an ethics case against a suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge appeared reluctant Wednesday to toss the bulk of allegations against him on the basis that the allegations either relate to conduct before his time on the bench or fall under a separate agency's jurisdiction....

