Natural History Museum Fights To Pause COVID Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (November 9, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- The American Museum of Natural History and Affiliated FM Insurance Co. expressed conflicting interests to a New York federal court, with the museum seeking to extend the stay on its case for COVID-19 loss coverage, and its insurer seeking to end it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS