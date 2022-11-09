Uber Pushes Calif. Justices To Arbitrate Driver's PAGA Claims

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 9, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling makes it clear that a former Uber driver can't keep his Private Attorneys General Act claims in court, the ride-sharing company told the California justices, urging the Golden State high court to arbitrate the PAGA claims....

