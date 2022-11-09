Walgreens Faces $10B Opioid Trial Threat Despite $5B Deal

By Emily Field (November 9, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- New Mexico and Walgreens have submitted written closing arguments in the Land of Enchantment's opioid trial, and the state said it wants nearly $10 billion in damages — twice as much as Walgreens offered last week to settle opioid litigation across the entire country....

