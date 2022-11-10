Victims, Insureds Move To Settle Fatal Crash Appeal In 1st Circ.

By Hope Patti (November 10, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- An XL Specialty unit along with policyholders and victims of a fatal crash at an auto auction asked the First Circuit to dismiss two appellate actions over coverage of the 2017 incident, saying the parties resolved the issues in dispute by way of a confidential settlement....

