FLSA Suit Targets Houston's 'Oldest Gentlemen's Club'

By Tom Lotshaw (November 10, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Ritz Houston, which bills itself as the "oldest gentlemen's club in Houston," was hit with a lawsuit in Texas federal court by a former dancer who alleges that it failed to pay her minimum wage and overtime and unlawfully took her tips....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS