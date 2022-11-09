Calif. Justices Won't Review Lyft Drivers' COVID Leave Case

By Hailey Konnath (November 9, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to review whether a public injunction can apply to employment claims under the Golden State's Unfair Competition law, denying a petition lodged by a group of Lyft Inc. drivers who claimed they were misclassified and therefore denied paid sick leave during the pandemic....

