Drake, 21 Savage Blocked From Using Phony Vogue Cover

By Dave Simpson (November 9, 2022, 10:45 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge blocked rappers Drake and 21 Savage from using fake Vogue magazines and covers, or using the likeness of its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, to promote their newest album, ruling Wednesday that Conde Nast is likely to succeed in its copyright suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS