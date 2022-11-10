Merchandiser CEO Can't Escape Ex-Sales Exec's OT Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 10, 2022, 1:30 PM EST) -- A former director of sales for a Texas-based merchandising company backed his claims that the company's chief executive officer had a strong enough connection in Georgia, a federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the CEO can't dodge the worker's misclassification and overtime claims....

