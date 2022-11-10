NJ Atty Seeks Malpractice Coverage For Property Sale Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 10, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A New Jersey lawyer sued an AmTrust unit in state court Wednesday for coverage of a legal malpractice suit by former clients alleging that he failed to advise them to conduct an environmental assessment of a property they purchased in 1995....

