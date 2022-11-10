Disbarred Texas Atty Says He Is Owed $3.8M From Past Cases

By Catherine Marfin (November 10, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Texas attorney who has since been disbarred and sentenced to five years behind bars for filing fraudulent lawsuits has sued a Houston law firm, claiming the group is refusing to reimburse him $3.84 million in fees and expenses for several cases the parties agreed to provide joint representation for while he was practicing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS