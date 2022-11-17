McGuireWoods Consulting Nabs Top Ga. Senate Staffer

By Rosie Manins (November 17, 2022, 2:50 PM EST) -- The former chief of staff and general counsel to the president pro tempore of Georgia's Senate has joined McGuireWoods Consulting LLC in Atlanta as a senior vice president of state government relations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS