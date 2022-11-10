Trademark Suit Against Meta Thrown For An Infinity Loop

By Jasmin Jackson (November 10, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge agreed Thursday to dismiss blockchain platform Dfinity's trademark suit against Meta Platforms over purported similarities between their infinity-loop logos, determining that Dfinity hadn't plausibly alleged a likelihood of consumer confusion....

