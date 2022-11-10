Cleaning Up 'Inept' Calif. Agency Cost Exec Job, Jury Hears

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 10, 2022, 10:32 PM EST) -- The California Public Utilities Commission's former Executive Director Alice Stebbins took the stand Thursday in her whistleblower firing suit, saying CPUC leaders destroyed her career, discrediting her with false allegations because she was "cleaning up" an agency that was "fiscally inept" and "wasting ratepayer money."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS