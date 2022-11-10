Miami-Dade Ends $135M FTX Deal For Arena Name

By Carolina Bolado (November 10, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- Miami-Dade County has begun the process of a terminating its 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX for naming rights over a downtown arena after the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday....

