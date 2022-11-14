Insurer Asks 1st Circ. To Affirm Defect Suit Coverage Win

By Hope Patti (November 14, 2022, 1:28 PM EST) -- An insurer asked the First Circuit to uphold a ruling that relieved it from defending a contractor in a suit over the mismanagement of a construction project, arguing the costs associated with correcting the contractor's faulty work are not covered by its policies or supported by Massachusetts law....

