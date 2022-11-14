Real Estate Rumors: Bankman-Fried, Kennedy, Silverstein

By Andrew McIntyre (November 14, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has listed a penthouse in the Bahamas for sale for $40 million, Semafor reported on Monday. Bankman-Fried is hoping to sell a five-bedroom, 12,000-square-foot property that's located in the Albany resort community on the New Providence island, according to the report....

