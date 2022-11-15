Oil Giants Get Remand Order Stayed In DC Climate Fight

By Hailey Konnath (November 15, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday agreed to wait before remanding the District of Columbia's lawsuit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from Chevron Corp. and other energy companies, giving the companies time to lodge an appeal and file a formal motion to stay his recent remand decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS