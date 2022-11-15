NJ Police Chief Wants Out Of Captain's Lost Promotion Suit

By Ryan Harroff (November 15, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey police chief has asked a state judge to toss one of his captains' claims that she was denied the department's top position over a dispute with her brother, a prominent transportation official, arguing that her complaint lacks the necessary specifics to survive....

