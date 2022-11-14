Groups Fight Exxon's Bid To Revisit $14M Pollution Penalty

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 14, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- Environmental groups say a full Fifth Circuit should not reconsider a panel's decision upholding a $14 million penalty against Exxon Mobil for air pollution violations at a Texas refining and chemical complex, arguing that the outcome sought by the natural gas company would cause a circuit split....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS