Sirius Apportionment Method OK, Texas Appeals Court Holds

By Maria Koklanaris (November 14, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- The apportionment method known as cost of performance is appropriate for determining the fair value of services that Sirius XM performed in Texas, an appeals court found, giving the satellite programmer a win over the Texas tax agency....

