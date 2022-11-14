Wisconsin PI Firm Sues Rival Over Misleading Online Ads

By Ryan Boysen (November 14, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- Wisconsin personal injury firm Nicolet Law Offices SC has sued competitor Bye Goff & Rohde Ltd. for trademark infringement and unfair competition over an "egregious and deceptive Google Ads campaign" that serves ads for "Nicolet Law," but then takes potential clients who click on those ads to Bye Goff's website....

