Ga. Court Sides With Strip Club In Atlanta Liquor License Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 14, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling Monday that an Atlanta gentlemen's club had not violated specific provisions of the city's alcohol ordinance outlined in a letter the city's former mayor sent to the club revealing it had been sanctioned, saying the letter lacked evidence to support the mayor's decision....

