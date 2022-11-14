Voyager's Ch. 11 Complicated By FTX Case, $220M Complaint

By Vince Sullivan (November 14, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- The future of bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital Holdings' Chapter 11 case has grown murkier since the commencement of bankruptcy proceedings by potential buyer FTX and the filing of a $220 million adversary suit over the validity of intercompany claims Friday....

