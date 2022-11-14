Fired CPUC Exec Ripped 'Devious' Board Prez In Unsent Email

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 14, 2022, 10:54 PM EST) -- The California Public Utilities Commission's former executive director conceded Monday under cross-examination in her whistleblower firing suit that after she received an unfavorable report into her hiring practices, she drafted a never-sent note to the commission calling the board's president "devious and manipulative" and "a megalomaniac who craves unlimited power."...

