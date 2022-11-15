Fired Worker Says Racial Bias Claim Belongs In Federal Court

By Brent Godwin (November 15, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- An ex-employee of real estate company RMR Group LLC told a Georgia federal court to keep his case in court and dismiss the company's motion to compel arbitration, saying his racial discrimination claim is protected by a 2010 amendment to civil rights laws....

