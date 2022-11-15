Calif Org. Urges Reversal Of State's Electric Vehicle Policy

By Grace Dixon (November 15, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- A racial equity organization filed suit against the California Air Resources Board alleging that the Golden State's plan to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035 will disproportionately harm low-income residents and communities of color while only marginally reducing greenhouse gas emissions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS