Texas Could See Gaming Legalized In Coming Year

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 15, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- Texas lawmaker Carol Alvarado has put forward legislation that could amend the Lone Star State's constitution to allow for casino gambling and sports betting, economic sectors that have long been taboo across the state and for which tribal entities have been fighting....

