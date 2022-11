Law Firm Seeking Debtor Beats TCPA Rap

By Kelly Lienhard (November 15, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- Law firm Rausch Sturm Israel Enerson & Hornik LLP has been let off the hook in a suit alleging telemarketing law violations when several phone calls intended to reach a debtor went to the wrong number, after a federal judge found the firm was trying to get a hold of a different person and the individual receiving the calls could not be considered a consumer....

