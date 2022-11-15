Groups Challenge Army Corps Permit For Fish Farms

By Tom Lotshaw (November 15, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A group of nonprofits and the Quinault Indian Nation asked a Washington federal judge to scrap a nationwide permit that they say the Army Corps of Engineers improperly issued to allow industrial fish farm structures in state and federal ocean waters around the country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS