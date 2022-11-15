Chamber Urges Full 11th Circ. Review Of Ga. Roundup Case

By Peter McGuire (November 15, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other trade groups on Monday urged the full Eleventh Circuit to review a panel decision that federal law did not preempt a Georgia doctor's claim that Monsanto failed to warn about alleged cancer risks from Roundup weedkiller because the ruling ignored regulators' rulemaking process and threatens to disrupt U.S. business and regulation....

