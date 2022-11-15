I Feel Good (I Own James Brown's Songs), Financier Says

By Andrew Karpan (November 15, 2022, 10:00 PM EST) -- The music industry financier behind the famous "Bowie Bonds" investment vehicle filed suit Tuesday in a New York federal court against the estate of James Brown, claiming the late soul singer sold off his catalog of hit records for $26 million to pay off tax debts decades before Brown's estate sold the songs for $90 million to someone else....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS