Blue Bell Tells 5th Circ. Shareholder Suit Triggers Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (November 15, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- Blue Bell Creameries Inc. urged the Fifth Circuit to overturn a Texas district court's finding that two Travelers units had no duty to defend the ice cream maker in a shareholder suit following a fatal listeria outbreak, arguing that the lower court failed to focus on the suit's core factual allegations....

