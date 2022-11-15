Exxon Invokes Yogi Berra In Bid To Ax 'Deja Vu' Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 15, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. told a Texas federal judge that investors' third attempt at a proposed class action over the value of its oil and gas production properties located in the Permian Basin should be dismissed since the amended complaint is "deja vu all over again."...

