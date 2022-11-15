Megan Thee Stallion's Music Can Promote AMAs, Judge Says

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 15, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- A Houston court order said Megan Thee Stallion's record label can't block her music from being used for promotion leading up to the American Music Awards later this week, granting a temporary restraining order sought by the Houston rapper in a situation that prompted the label's King & Spalding LLP attorney to say "she enjoys going to court more than I do."...

