Qualcomm Uses 9th Circ. Win Over FTC To Fight Antitrust Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 15, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- Qualcomm urged a California federal judge on Tuesday to toss a putative class action from cellphone buyers alleging they overpaid due to the semiconductor giant's anti-competitive chip licensing practices, arguing that an amended complaint doesn't differ from a Federal Trade Commission suit against the company already axed by the Ninth Circuit....

