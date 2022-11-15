Chancery Issues Final Chirp In Musk's $44B Twitter Deal Battle

By Elaine Briseño (November 15, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- Elon Musk's completed purchase of Twitter has brought to an end one of his legal battles, with a Delaware Chancery Court judge on Tuesday affirming the voluntary dismissal of Twitter's lawsuit that was meant to force the billionaire to close his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform after he tried to back out of the deal....

