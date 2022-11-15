Bloomberg Tells NY Court It Correctly Calculated OT

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 15, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- Bloomberg LP urged a New York federal court to sever a former human resources employee's claim that she wasn't properly paid overtime, saying that the company correctly used the fluctuating workweek method to calculate her overtime....

