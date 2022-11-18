3 Questions About DOL's Mental Health Parity Push

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 18, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has vowed to continue its aggressive enforcement of a law requiring employer health plans to provide equal coverage for mental health and addiction treatments and other types of medical care, despite expected political pressure from the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives. ...

