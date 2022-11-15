Ex-Workers' 401(k) Fee Suit Tossed For Missing Context

By Grace Elletson (November 15, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a suit alleging a digital services company overcharged workers in retirement plan management fees, faulting the workers for only comparing pricing to other plans, not services, to claim they were duped....

