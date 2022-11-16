How Trial Attorneys Can Craft A Winning Closing Argument

By Harry Caldwell (November 16, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- In October, the fraud trial of Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton wrapped. During the daylong closing arguments, prosecutors pulled no punches, calling Milton a "'con man,' who engaged in an 'old-fashioned fraud' motivated by an 'astounding level of greed.'"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS