DC Judge Strikes Down Title 42 Migrant Expulsion Policy

By Lauren Berg (November 15, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's use of a Trump-era policy authorizing the rapid removal of migrants during the coronavirus pandemic is arbitrary and capricious, a D.C. federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the government didn't explain why it opted for one of the "most restrictive measures" to stop the deadly virus' spread....

