Ill. Court Finds Auto Exclusion Bars Coverage For Crash Injury

By Hope Patti (November 16, 2022, 2:22 PM EST) -- A woman who was injured when a carpenter struck her and her car with his truck cannot seek coverage under his commercial general liability policy, an Illinois state appeals court ruled, holding that an auto exclusion applied since the carpenter was acting as an employee when operating the vehicle....

