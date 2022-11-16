Oregon Utility Gets Tribe Added To Water Rights Suit

By Ali Sullivan (November 16, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has added a Northern California tribe that has sought to protect its federally reserved water and fishing rights as party to litigation over the allocation of water from the federally owned Klamath Project in Oregon....

