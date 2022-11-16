Sen. Says Tax Break On Broadband Grants Possible In Dec.

By Christopher Cole (November 16, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- A key U.S. senator tracking high-speed internet deployment said Wednesday that lawmakers will push by year's end to exempt massive broadband grants from federal taxes as part of a spending plan for the remaining fiscal year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS