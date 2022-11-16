Ga. Judges Affirm Toss Of Slander Case In Atty Dispute

By Peter McGuire (November 16, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Georgia attorney's complaints that a colleague hired a law student to take depositions are protected speech under state law and he cannot be sued for defamation, according to a ruling Tuesday from the Peach State appeals court....

